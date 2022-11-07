Organon & Co. (OGN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.03% Change This Year

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -20.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.92% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.46% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.35, the stock is -0.97% and -7.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -24.27% off its SMA200. OGN registered -32.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.97%.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.80%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.60 and Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.42% and -38.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.33M, and float is at 254.17M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.18% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 7.69% higher over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 31.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.