Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – The 32.05% Upside Potential Remains

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -39.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.77% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is -6.08% and -5.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.69 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -40.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.49%.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.19%, and is -8.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.89. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.30% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.51M, and float is at 210.28M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -16.43% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -41.15% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -29.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.