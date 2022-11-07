Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Is Down -21.82% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -21.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 1.97% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -21.86% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -26.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.74%.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.53%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $740.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 543.33 and Fwd P/E is 130.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -43.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.87M, and float is at 185.87M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading 4.45% up over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -56.93% lower over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -0.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.