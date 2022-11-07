PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 254.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -31.2% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.92, the stock is 6.97% and 23.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 54.19% off its SMA200. PBF registered 227.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.32%.

The stock witnessed a 15.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.56%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3418 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $44.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.41 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.03% and -6.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.20% this year.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.11M, and float is at 109.61M with Short Float at 10.22%.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barone John C,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $45.97 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14662.0 shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that O Connor Thomas L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $37.54 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80000.0 shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) disposed off 538,500 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $20.15 million. The insider now directly holds 11,745,500 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 68.59% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 94.60% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 76.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.