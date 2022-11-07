Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Is Down -23.63% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is -23.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 0.83% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.38, the stock is 0.13% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -15.03% off its SMA200. DOC registered -23.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.73%.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.30%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $494.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.74 and Fwd P/E is 56.39. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.15% and -25.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.62M, and float is at 224.25M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas John T,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Thomas John T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $17.81 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Thomas John T (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $18.08 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Thomas John T (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.95 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 479,801 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -24.26% down over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is 19.93% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.