Positives for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) as stock gains in recent trading

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -30.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $6.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.82 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.79% lower than the price target low of $4.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 28.17% and 22.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing 18.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.10% off its SMA200. HBM registered -25.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.53%.

The stock witnessed a 18.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.50%, and is 29.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.29% and -42.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.89M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -18.29% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -9.64% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -8.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.