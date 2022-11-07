Positives for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) as stock gains in recent trading

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -44.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -93.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 11.85% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -66.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.05%.

The stock witnessed a 7.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.77%, and is 11.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.97% and -73.16% from its 52-week high.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.82M, and float is at 166.60M with Short Float at 24.08%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hightower Edward T.,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Hightower Edward T. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $20600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Ritson-Parsons Jane (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 36,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.61 per share for $58271.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80474.0 shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 15,400 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $37350.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).