Positives for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) as stock gains in recent trading

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is -2.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.84 and a high of $117.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $71.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $73.29, the stock is -10.73% and -15.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -17.60% off its SMA200. NTR registered 9.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.39%.

The stock witnessed a -14.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.31%, and is -11.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $52.51B and $48.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.35 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.32% and -37.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 585.00% this year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.05M, and float is at 532.53M with Short Float at 1.50%.