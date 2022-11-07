Positives for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) as stock gains in recent trading

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -18.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 4.24% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -21.41% off its SMA200. SAND registered -21.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.70%.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.36%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.32 and Fwd P/E is 38.92. Distance from 52-week low is 12.20% and -44.88% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.17M, and float is at 168.54M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -14.52% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -72.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.