Positives for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) as stock gains in recent trading

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -90.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -37.75% and -48.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.65 million and changing -12.11% at the moment leaves the stock -79.20% off its SMA200. TENX registered -93.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.37%.

The stock witnessed a -49.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.07%, and is -29.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.62% over the week and 21.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -10.54% and -93.98% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.21M, and float is at 16.08M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.