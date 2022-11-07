Home  »  Companies   »  Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) on Track...

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) on Track to Reach $35.00 in a Year

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is -21.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.60 and a high of $36.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.87% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.59% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.06, the stock is -3.24% and -5.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. SEM registered -35.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.79%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has around 35900 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $6.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -37.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.90M, and float is at 101.83M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 31 times.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) that is -22.30% lower over the past 12 months. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is -78.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.

