Sotera Health Company (SHC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -73.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $27.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.26, the stock is -7.59% and -37.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -65.03% off its SMA200. SHC registered -76.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.93%.

The stock witnessed a -11.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.91%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $970.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 5.75. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.13% and -77.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 405.80% this year.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.99M, and float is at 274.60M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.