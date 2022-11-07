SPOT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Now

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -69.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.45 and a high of $299.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $71.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $114.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.2% off the consensus price target high of $174.16 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 17.94% higher than the price target low of $86.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.05, the stock is -16.04% and -24.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -40.20% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -75.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.13%.

The stock witnessed a -22.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.64%, and is -14.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $13.79B and $11.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.56% and -76.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.08M, and float is at 140.64M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.33% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -41.69% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -41.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.