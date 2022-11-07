Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Track to Reach $32.00 in a Year

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -14.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.46% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.64% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.44, the stock is 2.16% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock -23.24% off its SMA200. SBLK registered 0.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.03%.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.48%, and is 10.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.23 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Profit margin for the company is 52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.37% and -42.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.22M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -1.19% lower over the past 12 months.