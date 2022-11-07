The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $8.90, the stock is 5.01% and 7.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 27.12% off its SMA200. GEO registered 0.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.25%.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.31%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Distance from 52-week low is 70.99% and -9.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.12M, and float is at 118.15M with Short Float at 17.12%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading 23.05% up over the past 12 months.