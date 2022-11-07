These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is -11.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.65 and a high of $199.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $139.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.41% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.06% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.72, the stock is 1.41% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. AXP registered -16.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.42%.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 64000 employees, a market worth around $109.15B and $51.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.54 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.77% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.10% this year.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 748.00M, and float is at 743.63M with Short Float at 0.93%.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonsis Theodore,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leonsis Theodore sold 4,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $166.63 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Squeri Stephen J (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 48,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $178.38 per share for $8.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31285.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Lieberman Quinn Jessica (EVP – Controller) disposed off 1,804 shares at an average price of $191.42 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 2,102 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is -5.65% lower over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -22.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.