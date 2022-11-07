These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is -84.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SINT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.43% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -23.68% and -65.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -77.62% off its SMA200. SINT registered -91.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.52%.

The stock witnessed a -59.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.88%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 16.61% over the month.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $2.41M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.74% and -92.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.90%).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.72M, and float is at 23.72M with Short Float at 8.63%.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.