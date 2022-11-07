Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -49.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $25.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is -2.95% and -7.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 8.62% at the moment leaves the stock -29.32% off its SMA200. TROX registered -50.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.21%.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.81%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.22 and Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.11% and -53.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.90% this year.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.55M, and float is at 114.55M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neuman Jeffrey N,the company’sSVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $47560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Carlson Timothy C (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $11.88 per share for $59375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Carlson Timothy C (SVP and CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $79291.0. The insider now directly holds 329,326 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).