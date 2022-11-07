UBS Group AG (UBS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.79% Change This Year

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is -6.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.80 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $20.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $27.41 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -17.44% lower than the price target low of $13.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.43, the stock is 8.42% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -3.47% off its SMA200. UBS registered -8.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.14%.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 72009 employees, a market worth around $57.63B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.77 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 65.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -22.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.22B, and float is at 3.17B with Short Float at 0.25%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at UBS Group AG (UBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 19.54% up over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is 0.72% higher over the same period. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -46.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.