Unilever PLC (UL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.96% Change This Year

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -13.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $49.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $57.99 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -28.56% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.28, the stock is 4.47% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. UL registered -12.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.05%.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $119.01B and $55.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.71. Distance from 52-week low is 9.05% and -14.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -5.30% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -7.49% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 26.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.