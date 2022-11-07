UserTesting Inc. (USER) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USER stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is 51.42% and 70.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. USER registered a loss of 27.81% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a 91.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.45%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.84% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $185.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.56% and -53.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.80% this year.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.32M, and float is at 124.28M with Short Float at 1.95%.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at UserTesting Inc. (USER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zelen Matt,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Zelen Matt sold 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

UserTesting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Insight Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 83,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $9.91 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.5 million shares of the USER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Insight Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 89,633 shares at an average price of $9.43 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 11,465,262 shares of UserTesting Inc. (USER).

UserTesting Inc. (USER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -34.20% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -41.61% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -41.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -140.91% from the last report on Jul 14, 2022 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.