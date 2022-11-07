Ventas Inc. (VTR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -22.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $64.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.49%.

Currently trading at $39.49, the stock is 4.78% and -6.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 6.73% at the moment leaves the stock -23.22% off its SMA200. VTR registered -25.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.68%.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.50%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $16.08B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 877.56 and Fwd P/E is 84.20. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.77% and -38.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.10% this year.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.59M, and float is at 397.85M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $55.72 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 17,400 shares at an average price of $62.49 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 767,960 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -24.26% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -37.55% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.