VLTA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Volta Inc. (VLTA) Now

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -86.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -3.41% and -36.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -60.96% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -89.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.58%.

The stock witnessed a -13.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.60%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $173.83M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.45% and -92.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 116.53M with Short Float at 12.95%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.