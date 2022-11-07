What should you know before buying stock in Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -14.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $71.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $54.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.14% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.95% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.79, the stock is -8.35% and -12.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.98% off its SMA200. FWONK registered -5.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.39%.

The stock witnessed a -14.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.21%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 67.24. Distance from 52-week low is 1.66% and -24.42% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.46M, and float is at 197.85M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $29313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $28.00 per share for $50904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 182 shares at an average price of $28.02 for $5100.0. The insider now directly holds 40,182 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.33% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -41.69% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -41.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.