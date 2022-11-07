What should you know before buying stock in Service Corporation International (SCI)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29%.

Currently trading at $69.49, the stock is 13.77% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 6.67% off its SMA200. SCI registered 1.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.13%.

The stock witnessed a 13.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is 13.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17022 employees, a market worth around $10.86B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.01 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.23% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.80% this year.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.71M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haussler Jakki L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Haussler Jakki L. sold 11,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $63.16 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4937.0 shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Ochoa Ellen (Director) sold a total of 2,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $68.90 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $71.34 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 968,909 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -82.30% lower over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -31.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.