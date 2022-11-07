Why Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $49.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.96% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.54% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -15.82% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.12, the stock is 10.35% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -5.02% off its SMA200. BUD registered -12.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.24%.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 169000 employees, a market worth around $89.38B and $57.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.20 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 801.90% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 607.63M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -34.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.