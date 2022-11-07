Why Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is -60.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.61 and a high of $89.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04%.

Currently trading at $21.97, the stock is -2.60% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -37.59% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -71.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.55%.

The stock witnessed a -6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.37%, and is -10.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1078 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.36 and Fwd P/E is 23.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.60% and -75.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.31M, and float is at 40.47M with Short Float at 31.37%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karanikolas Michael,the company’sCO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolve Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that MMMK Development, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $52.81 per share for $3.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Mente Michael (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 66,211 shares at an average price of $52.81 for $3.5 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who are the competitors?

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -78.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.