Why should you keep an eye on MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)?

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -46.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -8.53% and -18.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -43.18% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -46.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.29%.

The stock witnessed a -16.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.42%, and is -10.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.58% and -61.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.00M, and float is at 595.55M with Short Float at 4.11%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tabak Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $17.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Head James M (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $4.34 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).