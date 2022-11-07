Why should you keep an eye on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $101.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.23% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.97% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -31.33% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.06, the stock is 6.97% and 10.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.33% off its SMA200. PRU registered -6.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.52%.

The stock witnessed a 13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.98%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $38.78B and $64.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.93% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 371.59M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 1,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $105.99 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12301.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $106.28 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13618.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $109.74 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 11,370 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -5.07% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 6.79% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -52.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.