Why should you keep an eye on TransUnion (TRU)?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -55.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.86 and a high of $120.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $50.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.01% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 15.74% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.24, the stock is -7.69% and -18.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -37.01% off its SMA200. TRU registered -54.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.13%.

The stock witnessed a -13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.91%, and is -12.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $10.54B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.42 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.71% and -56.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.60M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 1.76%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cartwright Christopher A,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $79.42 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $78.72 per share for $31882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5399.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Cello Todd M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 73,442 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 13.75% up over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -38.26% lower over the same period.