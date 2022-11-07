Why should you keep an eye on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -15.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $7.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $5.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.22% lower than the price target low of $4.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is 18.00% and 17.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 8.31% at the moment leaves the stock 2.10% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -39.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.32%.

The stock witnessed a 21.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.16%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1134 employees, a market worth around $638.39M and $229.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.72 and Fwd P/E is 41.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.60% and -46.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.92M, and float is at 104.61M with Short Float at 9.05%.