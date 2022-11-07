Why should you keep an eye on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is 12.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.52 and a high of $45.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $45.77, the stock is 9.57% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 21.03% off its SMA200. WSC registered 31.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.60%.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.09%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $9.67B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.09 and Fwd P/E is 26.88. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.97% and 0.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.38M, and float is at 207.10M with Short Float at 4.13%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olsson Erik,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Olsson Erik sold 126,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $42.53 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Olsson Erik (Director) sold a total of 126,647 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $43.43 per share for $5.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the WSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Olsson Erik (Director) disposed off 126,647 shares at an average price of $43.41 for $5.5 million. The insider now directly holds 631,938 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Who are the competitors?

