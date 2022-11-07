Why Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $15.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.39 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.93% lower than the price target low of $12.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is 2.31% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. TAK registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%.

The stock witnessed a 0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.38%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $41.76B and $25.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.61. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.41% and -14.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.11B, and float is at 3.11B with Short Float at 0.20%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.18% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -15.32% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 7.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.