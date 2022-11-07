Will Aegon N.V. (AEG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -5.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.31 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -35.26% lower than the price target low of $3.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 10.42% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. AEG registered -5.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.87%.

The stock witnessed a 12.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and -$7836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Distance from 52-week low is 24.63% and -24.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -52.07% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -47.85% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 15.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.