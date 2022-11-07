Will Crocs Inc. (CROX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is -33.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $183.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $76.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.78%.

Currently trading at $85.38, the stock is 13.22% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 11.46% at the moment leaves the stock 18.76% off its SMA200. CROX registered -51.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.27%.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.16%, and is 18.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 5770 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.29% and -53.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (94.80%).

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.50% this year.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.59M, and float is at 59.90M with Short Float at 6.99%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poole Michelle,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Poole Michelle sold 7,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $80.26 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that SISLER SHANNON (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 3,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49303.0 shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, SMACH THOMAS J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.99 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -22.53% down over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is -15.01% lower over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 3.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.