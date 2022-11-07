Will HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.77 and a high of $38.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $40.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.99 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.3% higher than the price target low of $40.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is 7.69% and 0.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.83 million and changing 8.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.56% off its SMA200. HSBC registered -3.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.89%.

The stock witnessed a 6.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.51%, and is 8.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 220075 employees, a market worth around $110.44B and $41.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.69% and -27.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.50% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -22.27% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -10.92% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -27.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.