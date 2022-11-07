Will Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -65.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $48.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $14.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.81% off the consensus price target high of $29.15 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.14% lower than the price target low of $10.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is -5.56% and -18.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 7.15% at the moment leaves the stock -46.98% off its SMA200. PHG registered -73.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.45%.

The stock witnessed a -20.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.27%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 79097 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $17.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.15% and -73.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 885.33M, and float is at 873.31M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 4.73% up over the past 12 months.