XP Inc. (XP) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 93.52% Upside

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -33.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $36.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $140.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.52% off the consensus price target high of $293.25 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 84.34% higher than the price target low of $121.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is 3.27% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. XP registered -41.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.71%.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.99%, and is 8.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $9.94B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.34 and Fwd P/E is 2.41. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.08% and -47.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 384.27M with Short Float at 2.88%.