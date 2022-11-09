American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -41.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.74% higher than the price target low of $3.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -4.60% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -60.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.98%.

The stock witnessed a -7.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.53%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $985.62M and $263.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.87% and -61.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.32M, and float is at 185.93M with Short Float at 7.30%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlegel Stephen J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schlegel Stephen J. sold 1,808 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $3.97 per share for a total of $7176.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93453.0 shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Jackson Deborah C (Director) sold a total of 2,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $3.98 per share for $9461.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68918.0 shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Gay Bradford (Senior VP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,181 shares at an average price of $3.97 for $8655.0. The insider now directly holds 792,020 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -32.08% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -48.42% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 50.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.