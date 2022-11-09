AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 20.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.68 and a high of $167.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $162.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.35%.

Currently trading at $159.66, the stock is 6.24% and 10.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.14 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.52% off its SMA200. ABC registered 26.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09.

The stock witnessed a 16.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.67%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $33.28B and $236.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.33 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.45% and -4.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.88M, and float is at 153.87M with Short Float at 3.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mauch Robert P.,the company’sExecutive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that Mauch Robert P. sold 21,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $3.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20197.0 shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 11,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $141.72 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 11,480 shares at an average price of $142.40 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 205,178 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.42% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 19.55% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 8.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.