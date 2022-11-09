Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.08 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.7% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -17.77% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.11, the stock is -18.64% and -22.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -8.30% off its SMA200. APLS registered 39.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.27%.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.09%, and is -22.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $96.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.41% and -32.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.63M, and float is at 92.83M with Short Float at 9.46%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Townsend Adam J.,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $58.54 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42907.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Grossi Federico (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $60.83 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99884.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Dunlop A. Sinclair (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $60.83 for $30415.0. The insider now directly holds 129,930 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

