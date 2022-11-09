Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -58.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $348.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $104.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.3% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.23% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.25, the stock is -16.35% and -24.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -34.40% off its SMA200. BILL registered -69.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.79%.

The stock witnessed a -19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.85%, and is -20.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $11.26B and $642.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 165.74. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.00% and -70.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.44M, and float is at 101.38M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 146 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rettig John R.,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Rettig John R. sold 6,008 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $104.10 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24625.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Aji Rajesh A. (CLO & CCO) sold a total of 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $123.19 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4100.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Chung Bora (Chief Experience Officer) disposed off 8,855 shares at an average price of $126.06 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 616 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).