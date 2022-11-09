Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 14.83% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 126.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $17.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.1% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.33, the stock is 13.38% and 14.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 60.53% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 144.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.21%.

The stock witnessed a 24.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is 9.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $170.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.60 and Fwd P/E is 18.08. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.56% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.10% this year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.80M, and float is at 96.41M with Short Float at 9.05%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRANDE ALICIA,the company’sVP, Treasurer and CFO. SEC filings show that GRANDE ALICIA sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that GRANDE ALICIA (VP, Treasurer and CFO) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $13.50 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Sundaram Preethi (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 18,214 shares at an average price of $14.49 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.74% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -2.03% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -21.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.