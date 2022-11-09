Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Is Up 11.16% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 11.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $237.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $228.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $229.81, the stock is 15.49% and 23.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 15.74% off its SMA200. CAT registered 7.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.21%.

The stock witnessed a 28.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.50%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 107700 employees, a market worth around $120.19B and $56.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.09% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.20% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.00M, and float is at 526.71M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Creed Joseph E,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $214.13 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that MacLennan David (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $219.82 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2480.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, De Lange Bob (Group President) disposed off 11,718 shares at an average price of $237.25 for $2.78 million. The insider now directly holds 43,817 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 12.11% up over the past 12 months.