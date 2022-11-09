Coherent Corp. (COHR) down -56.17% since start of the year

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) is -56.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.31 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $29.95, the stock is -8.18% and -20.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -45.34% off its SMA200. COHR registered -52.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.50%.

The stock witnessed a -13.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.57%, and is -12.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.19% and -60.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.37M, and float is at 136.13M with Short Float at 5.01%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 32 times.

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -14.27% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -51.44% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -30.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.