Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is 65.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.75 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $74.08, the stock is 1.47% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. CLR registered 53.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.54.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.54%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.20% over the week and 0.97% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1254 employees, a market worth around $26.90B and $7.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.79% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 376.10% this year.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.57M, and float is at 57.30M with Short Float at 6.59%.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stark Jack H,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $64.23 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Stark Jack H (President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $63.68 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Stark Jack H (President) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $57.10 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 479,105 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 61.91% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 51.32% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 69.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.