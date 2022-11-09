Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is 9.62% and 16.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -1.44% off its SMA200. EXK registered -30.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.71%.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.51%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $684.19M and $171.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.89. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.99% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 964.70% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.97M, and float is at 179.64M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -17.65% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -39.07% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -31.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.