EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) up 72.77% since start of the year

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 72.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.93 and a high of $150.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $145.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.32%.

Currently trading at $148.26, the stock is 12.33% and 19.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 26.96% off its SMA200. EOG registered 61.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

The stock witnessed a 19.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.71%, and is 8.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $87.02B and $22.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.54. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.24% and -1.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 864.80% this year.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.04M, and float is at 584.63M with Short Float at 1.28%.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helms Lloyd W Jr,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 2,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $146.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Boedeker Kenneth W. (EVP Exploration and Production) sold a total of 1,995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $145.09 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20978.0 shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Boedeker Kenneth W. (EVP Exploration and Production) disposed off 1,006 shares at an average price of $142.32 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,880 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading 51.32% up over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is 69.23% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 118.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.