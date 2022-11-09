Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) a good stock to buy now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 6.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $20.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $19.61, the stock is 7.02% and 8.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 16.04% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 9.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.06%.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172648 employees, a market worth around $8.81B and $28.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.87% and -2.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.00M, and float is at 450.17M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hartung Michael P,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Hartung Michael P sold 3,744 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $20.03 per share for a total of $74998.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Hartung Michael P (Group President) sold a total of 44,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $19.66 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Tan Kwang Hooi (Group President) disposed off 37,900 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 134,485 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 8.91% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is -1.03% lower over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 52.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.