Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) is -94.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $52.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 59.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 55.93% and 9.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 11.03% at the moment leaves the stock -83.53% off its SMA200. LYLT registered -96.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.79%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 40.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.42%, and is 43.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.63% over the week and 18.69% over the month.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $41.68M and $734.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.56. Profit margin for the company is -64.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.86% and -96.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 9.27%.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayner Barbara L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $11615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6795.0 shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Rayner Barbara L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.38 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5795.0 shares of the LYLT stock.